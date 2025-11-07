Mumbai Monorail Mishap: Human Error & System Glitch Behind Derailment, Reveals Preliminary Probe

Mumbai Monorail Derails During Test Run at Wadala Depot |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s monorail derailment on Wednesday morning was the result of a combination of human error and technical incompatibility between old and new systems, according to officials familiar with the initial investigation. The incident, which occurred around 9.25 am near the Wadala car depot, left three employees injured and raised serious questions about safety and coordination during trial runs.

The mishap involved a newly manufactured rake, less than a year old, which had been taken out for a routine trial run from Wadala depot towards Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle) at 8.30 am. The derailment took place when the train was passing over a switch, a crucial track mechanism that allows monorails to shift from one line to another.

What Led To Monorail Mishap?

According to a Hindustan Times report citing the preliminary findings, the new monorail fleet operates on a Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, while the older fleet still relies on a traditional signalling setup. During Wednesday’s test, the CBTC mode was turned off as the rake entered the older system’s zone. At that moment, someone in the control room mistakenly activated the switch, causing the train to derail.

Officials confirmed that only one person, the train pilot, was authorised to be onboard during the trial, but a second individual entered the train without permission. Both sustained minor injuries, while a third staffer working below the elevated track was also hurt.

The trials were being conducted by Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives, the manufacturer of the new rake. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which operates the monorail, is considering disciplinary action against the unauthorised personnel and potential penalties for the manufacturer.

At a review meeting held at MMMOCL’s Bandra Kurla Complex office on Thursday, it was concluded that the derailment occurred due to a mix of human negligence and systemic flaws. Officials explained that switching between CBTC and manual modes requires a few minutes for systems to synchronise, a step that was skipped during Wednesday’s trial.

Read Also Maha Mumbai Metro Authorities Issue Clarification Over Monorail Derailment In Wadala During Trial |...

Following the incident, the derailed coach’s body was brought back to the depot, but the bogies, the wheel assemblies beneath the coach, had to be removed separately as one had become entangled with the third rail, which powers the train. Repairs and restoration of the affected section were completed by Thursday morning.

A detailed report is expected soon, with recommendations likely to focus on improving coordination between control-room operators and pilots, as well as implementing stricter safety protocols during trials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/