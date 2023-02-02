e-Paper Get App
Bihar: Only male candidate 'faints' after seeing 500 girl students in exam hall in Nalanda; details inside

When 17-year-old Manish Shankar Prasad saw a large number of female students around him in the exam hall, he became nervous and collapsed on the floor, say reports.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Bihar: Class 12 boy faints, and gets hospitalised after learning that he's the 'only male candidate' among 500 girl students in the exam centre | FPJ
Patna: A Class 12 student fell unconscious in the examination hall on Wednesday after finding himself the lone male among 500 girl students in Bihar's Nalanda district, his family said.

The student was identified as Manish Shankar Prasad, 17, who went to the Brilliant Convent School Sundargarh to give the mathematics examination. His relatives claimed that he was the only male student at the centre.

When he saw a large number of female students, he became nervous and collapsed on the floor. The school administration came to his aid and admitted him in the Sadar hospital for treatment. He regained consciousness after a few hours, his father Sacchidanand Prasad, said.

Another relative blamed the Bihar Intermediate Council for allotting him the examination centre dedicated for female students.

"There were more than 500 girls students in the examination center. The school administration has given the seat to my nephew in the main hall of the school surrounded by a large number of girls. Manish failed to handle the situation after saw a large number of girls and fell unconscious," his aunt said.

The intermediate (class 12 board) examination started in Bihar on Wednesday and cheating has been reported in several districts including in Nalanda, neighbouring Nawada, Munger, Banka, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Araria and other districts. Videos in this regard went viral at several examination centers.

