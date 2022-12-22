Heartbreaking! Video of Afghan girl students crying in classroom goes viral after Taliban bans female education

A screengrab shows students wailing inside a classroom in Afghanistan. | [Twitter/NasimiShabnam]

A day after Afghanistan's Taliban-run higher education ministry suspended the access of girl students to universities, a video showing female students crying inside the classroom has gone viral on social media sites.

The heartbreaking video was shared on Twitter on December 21 and the 23-second video showed a classroom full of female students wailing after being informed about the Taliban’s ban on female education.

The decision to bar women was announced on Tuesday evening in a letter to universities from the higher education ministry, drawing condemnation from foreign governments and the United Nations.

As per reports, a huge deployment of armed forces was witnessed outside the educational institutes across the country and female students were told to leave, even if they were going to complete administrative tasks.

