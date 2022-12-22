e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHeartbreaking! Video of Afghan girl students crying in classroom goes viral after Taliban bans female education

Heartbreaking! Video of Afghan girl students crying in classroom goes viral after Taliban bans female education

As Taliban-run Afghanistan banned female education in the region, girl students from an educational institute were seen expressing their grief. The heartbreaking visuals of the burqa-clad female students shedding tears have surfaced on Twitter and gone viral.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab shows students wailing inside a classroom in Afghanistan. | [Twitter/NasimiShabnam]
Follow us on

A day after Afghanistan's Taliban-run higher education ministry suspended the access of girl students to universities, a video showing female students crying inside the classroom has gone viral on social media sites.

The heartbreaking video was shared on Twitter on December 21 and the 23-second video showed a classroom full of female students wailing after being informed about the Taliban’s ban on female education.

Read Also
Watch: Balochistan floods leave girl student dusting, packing books; viral video leaves netizens in...
article-image

The decision to bar women was announced on Tuesday evening in a letter to universities from the higher education ministry, drawing condemnation from foreign governments and the United Nations.

As per reports, a huge deployment of armed forces was witnessed outside the educational institutes across the country and female students were told to leave, even if they were going to complete administrative tasks.

Read Also
Saudi Arabia bans Hijab in exam halls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MICA launches new module which covers Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs

MICA launches new module which covers Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs

Principal, teacher booked for reciting 'madrassa-type prayer' in UP school

Principal, teacher booked for reciting 'madrassa-type prayer' in UP school

Maharashtra: CTE joins hands with CIGC to impart technical skills to students

Maharashtra: CTE joins hands with CIGC to impart technical skills to students

UPSC announces recruitment results for various posts, here are the details

UPSC announces recruitment results for various posts, here are the details

UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule released, check details here

UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule released, check details here