Saudi Arabia bans Hijab in exam halls

The government of Saudi has banned the Hijab in exam halls, Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) announced.

The Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission – responsible for accrediting educational and training systems, along with the Ministry of Education – announced that female students will not be allowed to wear the Hijab during exams.

The ETEC said that female students should now wear school uniforms inside exam halls, adding that all clothing should adhere to public decency regulations.

Pertinently, in 2018, Saudi Arabia also announced that the Hijab would no longer be legally enforced.