BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai singing popular Nepali song; WATCH

What's trending? The answer to this question is a video of a school-goer from Nepal singing a popular song. The kid who is a popular TikTok user with thousands of fan-followers shared a video of him singing the Nepali song "Sasurali Jane ho" from his classroom a month ago. Since then, the music reel has gone viral on social media.

The young talent is identified as Bahar Chamling Rai, and his singing has now reached India. BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shared the video of the viral school kid on Twitter. Originally, the song was sung by Nepali singer Jibesh Singh Gurung.

WATCH VIDEO:

Bas itna confidence chahiye life me. 😀



"ज़िन्दगी जीने के लिए नज़रो की नहीं !

नज़ारो की ज़रूरत होती है !!" pic.twitter.com/EcGrUnXtUi — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 18, 2023

The Indian politician, often praised by young Twitterati for him sharing relatable content on the microblogging platform, threw light on the confidence that the kid carried while performing in front of the class. "Bas itna confidence chahiye life me (We need just this amount of confidence in life)," Along tweeted while sharing the viral video.

Original music video:

