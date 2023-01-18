e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai singing popular Nepali song; WATCH

BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai singing popular Nepali song; WATCH

"Sasurali Jane ho" sung by Nepali singer Jibesh Singh Gurung was recreated by TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai. The video of Bahar singing the lyrics in his classroom has gone viral on social media, and it has now caught the attention of Indians as well

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Temjen Imna Along & school kid Bahar Chamling Rai |
Follow us on

What's trending? The answer to this question is a video of a school-goer from Nepal singing a popular song. The kid who is a popular TikTok user with thousands of fan-followers shared a video of him singing the Nepali song "Sasurali Jane ho" from his classroom a month ago. Since then, the music reel has gone viral on social media.

The young talent is identified as Bahar Chamling Rai, and his singing has now reached India. BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shared the video of the viral school kid on Twitter. Originally, the song was sung by Nepali singer Jibesh Singh Gurung.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Indian politician, often praised by young Twitterati for him sharing relatable content on the microblogging platform, threw light on the confidence that the kid carried while performing in front of the class. "Bas itna confidence chahiye life me (We need just this amount of confidence in life)," Along tweeted while sharing the viral video.

Read Also
Bangalore: Meet Doctor Hi-Fi, the pediatrician who smartly distracts kids with soft toys while...
article-image

Original music video:

Read Also
Viral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai...

BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai...

Mumbai beats Delhi's AQI: From cine celebs to politicians, India worries the air we are breathing

Mumbai beats Delhi's AQI: From cine celebs to politicians, India worries the air we are breathing

Viral Tweet: If Shillong is now dubbed 'Chillong,' Chandigarh 'Thandigarh,' what's your city called...

Viral Tweet: If Shillong is now dubbed 'Chillong,' Chandigarh 'Thandigarh,' what's your city called...

WATCH: Viral 'BJY rap' reminds netizens of 'Dhinchak Pooja,' lyrics mention RaGa as 21st century's...

WATCH: Viral 'BJY rap' reminds netizens of 'Dhinchak Pooja,' lyrics mention RaGa as 21st century's...

Old video of man paragliding on couch, watching tv, goes viral; WATCH

Old video of man paragliding on couch, watching tv, goes viral; WATCH