e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu

Viral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu

"God bless this Gentleman," wrote Twitter users while reacting to the viral video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Viral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu | Twitter
Follow us on

Tamil Nadu: An act of kindness has surfaced on the internet and it shows a staff of an electronics store from Tamil Nadu letting homeless kids choose what to display on the store's for-sale TV screen. The short clip was shared on Twitter by a citizen reporter named Gautam Trivedi. Seconds into the footage we can see the kids having all eyes on the big display while assisting the staff to swipe, search, and select what to play from YouTube. Check out the video right here:

The adorable video has gone viral on social media and emotionally touched netizens. Since being shared on Twitter on January 6, the footage has attracted more than 600 views. The reply section saw people hailing the man for his kind little gesture towards the underprivileged children. "God bless this Gentleman," wrote Twitter users while reacting to the viral video.

Read Also
Man celebrates first salary by offering poor kids a treat at Mcdonald's, netizens react
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu

Viral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu

Viral Video: 2 youths lean out of moving car's window to perform road stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway;...

Viral Video: 2 youths lean out of moving car's window to perform road stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway;...

Viral video: 98-yr-old man released from jail in Ayodhya gets farewell from jail staff

Viral video: 98-yr-old man released from jail in Ayodhya gets farewell from jail staff

WATCH: Rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture found at a cemetery in Kanpur

WATCH: Rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture found at a cemetery in Kanpur

CTV news reporter Jessica Robb appears to go into medical distress & collapse on LIVE TV, watch...

CTV news reporter Jessica Robb appears to go into medical distress & collapse on LIVE TV, watch...