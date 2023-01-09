Viral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu | Twitter

Tamil Nadu: An act of kindness has surfaced on the internet and it shows a staff of an electronics store from Tamil Nadu letting homeless kids choose what to display on the store's for-sale TV screen. The short clip was shared on Twitter by a citizen reporter named Gautam Trivedi. Seconds into the footage we can see the kids having all eyes on the big display while assisting the staff to swipe, search, and select what to play from YouTube. Check out the video right here:

Store incharge let's homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening. pic.twitter.com/ElOPGL61Fb — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) January 5, 2023

The adorable video has gone viral on social media and emotionally touched netizens. Since being shared on Twitter on January 6, the footage has attracted more than 600 views. The reply section saw people hailing the man for his kind little gesture towards the underprivileged children. "God bless this Gentleman," wrote Twitter users while reacting to the viral video.

