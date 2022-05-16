Man celebrates first salary by offering poor kids a treat at Mcdonald's, netizens react

The first instance of every act, be it at school or at job, becomes a memorable moment of life! The happiness of receiving a job, being handed the salary in hand for the very first time - is a feeling to cherish and live to the fullest. With some gifting their parents with the initial amount they were honoured for their work, a man was spotted on the internet offering food to poor kids.

Watched the award winning Tamil film 'Kaaka Muttai'? Two underprivileged kids are seen desiring to eat pizza, however they can't afford it. The movie not only narrates their fantasies and cravings towards the delicacy but also shows their attempts to get a slice. So, in the minds of street kids, there may lay a suppressed desire to snack from the well known brands. Giving them wings to fulfil such desire, though for just a day - could be a special experience for them.

Taking to Twitter IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the photo of a man celebrating his first salary with the underprivileged children by offering them some snacks. He tweeted, "When he got his first salary, he took around 15 poor kids to McDonald’s."

Though it is considered to be an old photo that's resurfacing on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, netizens haven't stayed back from responding to it. With most suggesting it to be a mere case of flaunting one's act of goodness, others praised his kind gesture.

"What value eating McDonald's food will add into these poor kids, i wonder?? This photo only screams "Look at me and supposedly benevolent act I'm doing," read a comment while another said, "Better to give help for their education.... Food is not important in poor people life."

However, some reacted by appreciating the act in a positive way. A netizen wrote, "Atleast he is doing it for a day For God sake don't just spread negativity!! Let peace and love prevail."

A Twitter user brought back the fact that it's an old image and currently those children might not be experiencing the enjoyment of the great meal, having stated that some pulled in to not break their nostalgic days of good food.

Check some reactions, right here:

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:43 AM IST

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:43 AM IST