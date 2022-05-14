'Thank you all for loving us': New York's Bagel Store that made trendy rainbow doughnuts is 'permanently closed'

New York City’s oh-so trendy bagel eatery has unexpectedly shuttered due to health concerns. It’s as yet unclear and not informed on what these 'health concerns' are, however, the foodies are going to miss their yummy doughnuts and bagels from here.

The announcement first came in by bagel event producer and enthusiast Sam Silverman, who took to social media earlier this week and wrote, "@thebagelstore, originator of the famed Rainbow Bagel, have closed their doors for good."

He later also took to throw light that the Bagel Store’s Instagram bio had been updated to bear the notice message, that read in all caps, “Thank you all for loving us all these years due to health concerns we will be closed always choose happiness 100.”

The original Bagel Store opened in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2000 and had gone viral for its vibrant delicacies in 2016. The shop is now been marked as 'permanently closed' on Yelp, and the listing has been removed from Google Maps.

