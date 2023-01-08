Bangalore: Meet Doctor Hi-Fi, the pediatrician who smartly distracts kids with soft toys while giving an injection; watch

Dr Sayed Mujahid Husain | Instagram

Do you fear getting an injection? Be it kids or grown-ups, some tend to cry and run away from sighting a doctor removing an injection to treat them. However, if you are a lucky kid, you would land up in the clinic of a medical expert who tries their best to distract your focus from the injection and its pain. The internet is all hearts for a child specialist who masters the art of giving an injection to kids. Watch video:

Dr Sayed Mujahid Husain, popularly known as Doctor Hi-fi, has an active Instagram account that loads several videos of his interaction with kids. The videos of him smartly tricking the little ones with toys in order to distract their attention from an injection wins the hearts of netizens. Reportedly, the doctor is based in Bangalore and provides his caring services at the city's Goodwill Children's Clinic.

Videos show him trying to keep the kids busy into having fun with soft toys and a torch as he slowly and skillfully picks the injection for the task. He can be seen trting his best to provide the young ones an effortless experience. Once done, he shares a hi-fi with the kids to hint them of their cute little victory of winning over the fear of injections.

Dr Sayed has over 280K followers on Instagram where he shares videos of treating kids. His Instagram reels often go viral and attract praise from viewers.