South Korea doctor's 'No COVID-19...' post goes viral, deleted after being misunderstood by netizens

South Korean physician Sang Hyuk Ma went viral for his post over COVID-19 and inter-personal communication. No sooner, the words were misunderstood by many netizens, after which he deleted his say and wrote a clarification post with an apology.

The medical expert, who is vice-president of the Korean Vaccine Society, wrote on Facebook, “The adults who have not yet been infected with COVID-19 are those who have inter-personal problems”.

In an interview with South Korean news site Daily, he claimed that the message was meant to be ‘metaphorical’ and had been misunderstood.

A translated version of his followed post read, "If you have misunderstanding with my writing, I would like to apologize. It's an expression that there were as many patients as that. Enough with the media now. Such arguments are unproductive. We need an article for the people. Contact me and I will help you."

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:32 PM IST