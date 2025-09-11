French Woman Living In Ahmedabad Says She Feels 'Safe, Warm & Welcoming': Appreciates Roadside Food Varieties

Julia Chaigneau, a French woman who spent a year living in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has shared her thoughts on life in the city, highlighting both safety and food culture. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), she recalled that friends in the United States were initially concerned about her safety as a woman moving to India. However, her experience in Ahmedabad challenged those assumptions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Never Felt Safer” in a dry state

Julia explained that living in a dry state, where alcohol sales are restricted, shaped her perspective on safety. She felt that city-level policies could directly influence how secure a place feels. Staying in a gated community, which included both Indian and international residents, gave her an added sense of protection while also providing a warm, welcoming environment.

She noted that her positive experience does not mean every part of India feels the same, but for her, Ahmedabad offered security and comfort.

Locals weigh in on Ahmedabad’s reputation

Her post drew several reactions from people who grew up in the city. One local commented that Ahmedabad’s greatness often becomes clearer to outsiders only after spending significant time there. Another user added that Gujarat’s safety for women is rooted more in cultural values than policing, citing practices like abstaining from alcohol and standing up against harassment or theft.

Diversity of Indian cuisine wins praise

Julia also praised India’s culinary diversity, calling it unlike anything she had experienced before. She described how a person could enjoy mouthwatering street food one moment and then savor an unforgettable fine-dining meal a few hours later. According to her, this contrast and variety made eating in India an endless adventure.

To accompany her reflections, Julia posted two pictures: one of her enjoying street food inside a car, and another from a fine-dining restaurant. Her post has since gained attention for showcasing the unique balance of safety, culture, and hospitality that Ahmedabad offers.