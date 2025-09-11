 'Officer Should Be Fired,' Netizens Slam As Police Dog Dies After Being Left In Hot Cop Car For 'Unacceptable' Period By Handler
A US police dog died tragically after being left unattended in a cop car by its handler for a long time. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 4, when a celebrated member of the police department’s Vice Section based in West Hawai'i passed away due to negligence of its handler. The dog is being remembered as one of the handsome police dogs.

article-image
A US police dog died tragically after being left unattended in a cop car by its handler for a long time. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 4, when a celebrated member of the police department’s Vice Section based in West Hawai'i passed away due to negligence of its handler. The dog is being remembered as one of the handsome police dogs; it was identified by its notation, K9 Archer.

Archer joined the police department in 2021 when he was six and a half years old. Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna reacted to the loss of the department, "This was a preventable tragedy; dogs should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any period of time. Archer was not just a police dog; he was a partner, protector, and a member of our police family."

The statement further added, "The K9 handler involved in this case is devastated, as you would expect; nevertheless, a thorough criminal and administrative investigation will be conducted. We are committed to accountability and making sure something like this never happens again."

Archer's Assistance In Drug Operations

The statement by the police department states that Archer was part of numerous operations, assisting in keeping drugs and dangerous contraband off Hawai‘i Island streets.

“Please be mindful that you should never leave a dog in a hot car. Leaving your car in the shade, with water for the dog, or with the windows partially down, even in mild weather, will not prevent your dog from overheating,” cautioned Mahuna. “Hundreds of dogs die each year being left unattended in vehicles, and that number is surely much higher, as many cases are never reported.”

