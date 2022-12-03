Doctor's stock market-themed wedding card goes now viral

Doctor's wedding card themed in stock market style is now viral | Instagram

The wedding season is around the corner. Are you getting married this December, or attending someone's special day? Nowadays, one can't miss on the creative approach one efforts into designing their invitation card. After images of wedding invites themed in medicine strip-like format, giving a law vibe and more, this recent wedding invitation has gone viral.

However, the viral wedding invitation isn't in sync with the profession. Despite the couple marking their special day being medical experts, the card isn't stylised as per their profession. The day, which is believed to be a significant moment of exchange between two lives, families, cultures and more, was dubbed "Stock exchange," and the marriage venue was called as the "Stock exchange venue."

Check details below:

"...Given the synergies of the merger, the merged entities shall be listed in compliance with the regulatory norms (Hindu tradition)," the invite read, further adding, "Retail Investors (friends &family) are invited to attend the listing ceremony and invest their blessing in the merged entities." The jargons of the stock market and financial sector made the doctor's wedding card to be themed in a stock market style.