From tablet strip to Constitution themed marriage invitation, check bizarre wedding card designs that went viral

Talking a look at the big fat Indian weddings, the festive isn't a one day thing. From matching horoscopes to fixing the muhrat and of course, distributing wedding invites to connections - there's a lot of planning that goes in for a marriage celebration.

No, we aren't forgetting the food arrangements with gala treat of deserts, main course and beverages. However, we are still stuck with the wedding card designs! With enjoying every moment of the special day, people have begun to stylize their marriage invitation cards in unique customized way.

In the past, the internet came across several bizarre wedding card designs that went viral. From tablet strip turned invitation to someone adding a porn website on the papers, take a look quick into some not-so-common wedding cards.

Tablet strip

The tablet-strip isn't a medicine dosage for typical illness, but a quirky wedding card. "Love is a drug," isn't it? This wedding invitation design reinforced the thought for real. It carried in ink - the date, address, DJ party, reception details and everything related to the Tamil bride and groom's special day.

KGF's popular 'Violence' dialogue

Do you recall the famous punch line "Violence, Violence, Violence...I don't like it. I avoid! But... violence likes me, I can't avoid"? The words from Yash's film KGF 2 had created a buzz not only among fans but almost everyone worldwide. A wedding couple from Karnataka went viral for their creative usage of the dialogue. On their wedding invitation card, the duo creatively wrote: "Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don't Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can't Avoid".

This is how am gonna print my wedding card 😂#KGFChpater2 pic.twitter.com/TQE7BcOaMG — YOGITHA ✨ (@MISS_BINGG) April 19, 2022

Foldable bird nest design of wedding invite

A family from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district had created buzz for a unique yet sustainable wedding invitation. They had designed an invite which would be reusable in hosting a bird's nest.

Wedding Gift = "Vote for Modi"

There may be several bond-of-love events which refuse gifts. In a similar yet bizarre case, a Surat based couple had stated that their gift is people's vote for Modi ji. The wedding invitation that surfaced on the internet years ago was conceptualized and printed ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The logical and honest wedding card

A comedian’s hilarious wedding card had taken netizens by storm for its logical and honest content. The parody invite began with “Humne kitna kharcha kiya... Ambani se kam nahi hai hum (See how much we have spent... we are no less than Ambani)." The closure delivered a punch on the gift's part, it read, "“No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 juicer mixer grinder ka kya karenge (What would we do with 18 juicer mixer grinders?)”.

Porn site URL on wedding card

Too bizarre! A bride-to-be who goes by her username @Squidward.Tentacles on TikTok broke the internet for her curiosity to tie the knot. Call it hurriedness or an accidental miss, the woman skipped some errors while proofreading her wedding copy. So, what? Her wedding invitation card read, “For more wedding details, please visit our website http://www.Pornhub.com," yes the XXX site URL.

Laywer's Constitution themed wedding reception notice

In a wedding card that amazed netizens in 2021, a Guwahati based lawyer pulled in a Constitution-themed to keep it unique and relatable to his profession. "In the beautiful court of life" was the catch phrase of the wedding invitation to go viral. Also, the duo's names were printed on either side of the scales of justice to represent equality.