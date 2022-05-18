Watch 'what wedding is incomplete without' memes on Twitter to see if your wedding was complete

Indian weddings are beautiful, entertaining, and fun. The nature and tradition of Indian weddings may differ, but what people feel and react to at a wedding is universal.

Some people love weddings, while others despise them, but everyone will enjoy these viral hilarious Twitter memes.

"What wedding incomplete without" a meme fest sparks on Twitter, causing everyone to laugh because it is so relatable and entertaining. Netizens are enamored for apparent reasons. In India, weddings are treated as festivals, and people are obsessed with them.

People have taken their creativity to the next level by creating amusing posts. Take a look at these amusing posts.

Weddings are incomplete without me and my cousins doing this pic.twitter.com/GL0mlEHp1o — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without relatives saying: pic.twitter.com/v362qtV4a8 — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without someone Eating food like : pic.twitter.com/7c1h0NrdMO — S N A P E (@timetraveller45) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without “Crushing over someone & never meeting them again” — Yuktaa (@_yuktaaa__) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without aunties saying “Ab tum bhi koi pasand kar lo beta.” — Priyal (@PooBaniPrii) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without the photographer clicking an awkward AF picture of everyone while they are busy eating. — Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) May 17, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without "cousins ke sath ek room me sona" pic.twitter.com/YAS2VYnjPw — sarcastic boiii  (@sarcasticboiii_) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without drinker saying pic.twitter.com/4WxP0u3F8i — Sumit Kumar (@sumit_k6497) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without “A special performance like this” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DioEdkk0Ak — ‘Akshay Khurana’  (@AkshayK_Twt) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without Naagin dance by random drunk uncle. — Kanhaiya West (@_IamSHK__) May 17, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:00 PM IST