Meme alert! Desi 'Money Heist' spotted robbing cash amid wedding rituals; watch video

In a recent video shared on a meme page on Instagram, we can see a man trying to knock down cash amidst the marriage rituals. The man, seated close to the groom, slowly takes his hand over the cash poured our the newly wed man. As soon as the man noticed it, the attempt was paused. Yet, in the later duration of the clip, the friend turned robber was seen accomplishing his mission. The originality and authenticity of the incident haven't be revealed.

We agree that stealing away other's property isn't good, but netizens couldn't stop themselves from reacting over the video. The comments read to address the cash robbery scenes as “Indian money heist." Take a look at the video, right now:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:15 PM IST