Updated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Bihar: Students who arrived late for examination climb the college gate to enter, video from Kisan College in Nalanda goes viral | Twitter
Bihar: Being late for examinations is not only stressful but also risky to the extent that the entry closes and one is recorded absent for the papers. In the unfortunate case, students would have to wait for months to reappear for the exam and score to pass.

Meanwhile, students who arrived late for their examination at the Kisan College in Sohsarai, Bihar had to face the closed entry gate. They resorted to making way for themselves to enter and appear for the intermediate exams. Reportedly, it was the first day of the examination that saw many rushing late to the venue.

A video doing rounds on the internet shows latecomers climbing and jumping through the gate in order to enter the college and appear for their examination.

According to reports, the students were instructed to reach the exam centre at least ten minutes before the scheduled time of examination which would see the main gate's closure. And those who reached late were stopped from being permitted inside, thus resorting to climbing the gate and entering.

