e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBengaluru student enjoys train travel in Vande Bharat Express by playing 'Vande Mataram' on flute; watch viral video

Bengaluru student enjoys train travel in Vande Bharat Express by playing 'Vande Mataram' on flute; watch viral video

A Twitter video showing a Class 12 student performing 'Vande Mataram' on his instrument during his journey in the recently launched Vande Bharat Express has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Viral video: 'Vande Mataram' played in Vande Bharat Express | Twitter
Follow us on

A video showing a Bengaluru-based student tuning his flute to play 'Vande Mataram' in Vande Bharat Express was shared on Twitter. Ananth Rupanagudi, a Railway bureaucrat, took to the microblogging website to share the video from the train, further identifying the boy as a class 12 student named Aprameya Seshadri.

Watch:

In an earlier video gone viral, we could witness how a glass full of water stayed still despite the train's speed being at a peak of 183 kmph. In this yet another footage from the Vande Bharat Express, passengers vibe into a live performance of the student's instrumental on India's national song.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on November 11. Being southern India's first of its kind train, it was launched in the presence of PM Narendra Modi at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station, Bengaluru.

Read Also
Watch: Here's what happened to glass full of water when Vande Bharat train moved at 183 kmph
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru student enjoys train travel in Vande Bharat Express by playing 'Vande Mataram' on flute;...

Bengaluru student enjoys train travel in Vande Bharat Express by playing 'Vande Mataram' on flute;...

Netizens target Elon Musk over paid Twitter verification, get blue ticks on parody accounts of the...

Netizens target Elon Musk over paid Twitter verification, get blue ticks on parody accounts of the...

Elon Musk's paid Twitter verification: 'Jesus Christ' gets official tag with a 'Blue Tick', account...

Elon Musk's paid Twitter verification: 'Jesus Christ' gets official tag with a 'Blue Tick', account...

Medical miracle: France surgeons transplant nose grown on cancer survivor woman's arm to her face

Medical miracle: France surgeons transplant nose grown on cancer survivor woman's arm to her face

Video: Parents surprise daughter with iPhone for clearing NEET; see her reaction

Video: Parents surprise daughter with iPhone for clearing NEET; see her reaction