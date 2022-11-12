Bengaluru student enjoys train travel in Vande Bharat Express by playing 'Vande Mataram' on flute; watch viral video

Viral video: 'Vande Mataram' played in Vande Bharat Express | Twitter

A video showing a Bengaluru-based student tuning his flute to play 'Vande Mataram' in Vande Bharat Express was shared on Twitter. Ananth Rupanagudi, a Railway bureaucrat, took to the microblogging website to share the video from the train, further identifying the boy as a class 12 student named Aprameya Seshadri.

Watch:

In an earlier video gone viral, we could witness how a glass full of water stayed still despite the train's speed being at a peak of 183 kmph. In this yet another footage from the Vande Bharat Express, passengers vibe into a live performance of the student's instrumental on India's national song.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on November 11. Being southern India's first of its kind train, it was launched in the presence of PM Narendra Modi at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station, Bengaluru.