Watch: Here's what happened to glass full of water when Vande Bharat train moved at 183 kmph

Did the water empty to the berth? Surprising, no!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Vande Bharat train's speed test | Twitter

A recent video showing the Vande Bharat train's stability test hinted on the experience from inside. A glass which was filled with water to its brim was checked across a speed tracker while the train moved swiftly at about 183 kmph. Did the water empty to the berth? Surprising, no!

When the train was on its way being clocked on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph, it was noted that the glass filled to the brim with water stayed stable - not even a few droplets spill from it.

Watch:

Vande Bharat is a self-propelled EMU transport run by the Indian Railways. It was designed and manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Perambur, Chennai under the banner of Make in India campaign.

Currently, two Vande Bharat trains routes are functional, between Delhi, Varanasi, and Katra. Also, the train is looking way to come shortly in Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. It is known for its facilities such as automatic doors, air-conditioned chair car coaches, and a revolving chair.

