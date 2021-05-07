'Bhai NEET clear kara de...': Man who supposedly predicted Coronavirus in 2013 is now Twitterati's favourite fortune-teller

In 2020, when the lockdown had just begun and we had a lot of questions about the virus and a lot of time to waste, many of us watched the film 'Contagion' which supposedly predicted Coronavirus. A similar prediction is now blowing minds on Twitter.
Currently, a tweet is going viral on Twitter wherein one Marco Acortes predicted in June, 2013 that Coronavirus is going to knock on our doors.
His short tweet simply reads, "Corona virus....its coming."
You might wanna note that the term 'Coronavirus' represents a group of related RNA viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds that humanity has known since a long time. COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2, which is currently haunting the globe, is just one virus from that group.
However, Twitterati have already entered panic mode (and also meme mode) upon finding this tweet. This is not the first time this tweet has attracted limelight. Like the second wave of COVID-9, this tweet has also gone viral for the second time, inspiring more memes.
Many have made Acortes their personal fortune teller and are inquiring about everything- from wedding bells to next Prime Minister of the country.
Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to Acortes' prediction. Check them out.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)