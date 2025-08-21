6-Year-Old Boy From Shanghai Stuns Netizens With Flawless 10-Meter Long Dive In Swimming Pool; Watch Video | Instagram @CCTV

A Chinese boy has amazed everyone with his adventurous stunt at the swimming pool when he performed a 10 meter long near to, near-perfect dive. The boy is said to be just 6 years old. Where kids at this age are busy crying for toys and irrelevant demands, this kid is grabbing eyeballs on the Internet. The video of his 10-meter-long dive is going viral on social media, with netizens pouring appreciative comments.

The video starts with a six-year-old boy taking a stance for his adventurous dive. He prepares for the long jump and takes a deep breath. Soon, in the next few moments, he jumps straight into the pool below and succeeds with an error-free, flawless dive. The height of the platform from the pool is said to be 10 meters.

WATCH VIDEO:

The six-year-old lands in the deep pool with a stronger jolt but appears on the top very calmly. His composed mental balance at such a young age is worth watching for and is amusing netizens. The way he came so calmly to the surface of the pool is cute and stunning. Without wasting his time, he starts swimming to get out of the pool, probably to get ready for another jump.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "We can see him in next 7 years again." While one wrote, "What a cutie pie." One user also commented, "just love his confidence." While another wrote in disbelief, "Is this real?" One user wrote, "I was scared just watching that. Good job kid."

Instagram @cctv

One user also expressed concerns of parental pressure on the kid, the user wrote, "Chinese kids are out of this world . Let’s hope his parents give him time to be a kid too & not all about practice for that next perfect jump."