 6-Year-Old Boy From Shanghai Stuns Netizens With Flawless 10-Meter Long Dive In Swimming Pool; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral6-Year-Old Boy From Shanghai Stuns Netizens With Flawless 10-Meter Long Dive In Swimming Pool; Watch Video

6-Year-Old Boy From Shanghai Stuns Netizens With Flawless 10-Meter Long Dive In Swimming Pool; Watch Video

A Chinese boy has amazed everyone with his adventurous stunt at the swimming pool when he performed a 10 meter long near to, near-perfect dive. The boy is said to be just 6 years old. Where kids at this age are busy crying for toys and irrelevant demands, this kid is grabbing eyeballs on the Internet.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
6-Year-Old Boy From Shanghai Stuns Netizens With Flawless 10-Meter Long Dive In Swimming Pool; Watch Video | Instagram @CCTV

A Chinese boy has amazed everyone with his adventurous stunt at the swimming pool when he performed a 10 meter long near to, near-perfect dive. The boy is said to be just 6 years old. Where kids at this age are busy crying for toys and irrelevant demands, this kid is grabbing eyeballs on the Internet. The video of his 10-meter-long dive is going viral on social media, with netizens pouring appreciative comments.

The video starts with a six-year-old boy taking a stance for his adventurous dive. He prepares for the long jump and takes a deep breath. Soon, in the next few moments, he jumps straight into the pool below and succeeds with an error-free, flawless dive. The height of the platform from the pool is said to be 10 meters.

WATCH VIDEO:

The six-year-old lands in the deep pool with a stronger jolt but appears on the top very calmly. His composed mental balance at such a young age is worth watching for and is amusing netizens. The way he came so calmly to the surface of the pool is cute and stunning. Without wasting his time, he starts swimming to get out of the pool, probably to get ready for another jump.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "We can see him in next 7 years again." While one wrote, "What a cutie pie." One user also commented, "just love his confidence." While another wrote in disbelief, "Is this real?" One user wrote, "I was scared just watching that. Good job kid."

Instagram @cctv

Read Also
'Even Cats In China Have Better Public Transport': Chinese YouTuber Builds Metro Station For His...
article-image

One user also expressed concerns of parental pressure on the kid, the user wrote, "Chinese kids are out of this world . Let’s hope his parents give him time to be a kid too & not all about practice for that next perfect jump."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken...

Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken...

Lunch @50 Paise, Idli @20 Paise: Udipi Vihar Restaurant Serves Food At 1962 Prices In Mumbai's...

Lunch @50 Paise, Idli @20 Paise: Udipi Vihar Restaurant Serves Food At 1962 Prices In Mumbai's...

WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished

WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished

Miscreants Barge Into Restaurant, Vandalise Property In Jabalpur; Arrested & Paraded Publicly

Miscreants Barge Into Restaurant, Vandalise Property In Jabalpur; Arrested & Paraded Publicly

'Tank-Top Effect': Content Creator Tests Viewer Engagement After Posting Same Reel In Different...

'Tank-Top Effect': Content Creator Tests Viewer Engagement After Posting Same Reel In Different...