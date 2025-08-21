'Solo Flight Turned Into Total Nightmare': Indian Model Based In Tokyo Shares Scam Alert Of Vietjet Airlines; Netizens Relate | Instagram @the.sangieverse

An Indian model named Sangeetha Ramesh, who is currently based in Tokyo, shared her worst flight experience while flying with Vietjet Airlines from Ho Chi Minh to Tokyo. She alleges the airline is running a scam and looting passengers, especially Solo travelers and non-Asian travelers. She shared that the staff present to comfort the passengers while boarding, created panic situations and looted them in broad daylight.

She alleged that the staff present at the boarding asked her if she was travelling alone and took her to the other line where all foreign tourists were queued up. The staff forcefully checked her entire cabin luggage just five minutes before the boarding time.

WATCH VIDEO:

The user also alleged that the airline is only looting foreign passengers. A Spanish lady travelling on the same flight was asked to pay for the duty-free things she was carrying. The user said, "I have never heard of anything like this." Further, she added that they did not even provide her with water when asked for.

Netizens Reactions:

The video has already received more than 2.7 million views with several relatable reactions from netizens. The video is also being massively shared by other users. @brut.india shared the same on Instagram.

One user commented, "singlehandedly ruined my Vietnam trip with each of their 4 inter-city flights delayed. We spent 5 hours sitting at the airport and missed a whole day of our anniversary celebration. I'm going to Vietnam again because it's a beautiful country, but this airline is a strict no-no."

Another wrote, "Same thing happened with us on our layover in Ho Chi Minh City, flying to Bali!! They made us pay $100 for 2 cabin carry bags even though we had prepaid for them online. We are talking about a standard-size cabin carry, just overweight by about 1kg."

Comments | Instagram @Brut.india

One user commented, "This is an issue with Vietnam. They charge you for a single drop of water, also, and there is no policy of giving water on flights. You need to buy it."