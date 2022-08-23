Teacher's bizarre way to catch copying cases in exam goes viral

Cheating - Representative image FPJ Print

Ahem! (Silent whispers) Hey, what's the answer? From people asking you reveal some points from your answer sheet to adjust your seating to let them glance your writing, cheaters resort to various ways to copy in an examination.

In a recent case, a group of students at an engineering college were almost caught red handed for their unacceptable means. A teacher's ingenious plan put such copy cats into trouble.

Seeing that several students visited the loo during the exam period led to suspicion in the minds of a teacher. His not-so-common trick to catch hold of cheaters hilariously worked. What did the teacher do? If you guessed that CCTV helped his way, you aren't close to figure out the trick.

When the faculty realized that the candidates browsed a particular website that provides answers to exams and homework, he took to play with twists. The case quashed students who believed that their teachers are too old-fashioned to be updated with the recent cheating practices.

All that the teacher did was creating a Chegg account and answering the questions with some bogus solutions. During the examination, people who resorted to his incorrect answers fell prey to the trick. According an old Reddit post that's once again doing rounds on the internet, over 10 out of 99 students fell for the trick. They wrote the exact answer their teacher deliberately had manipulated online.

