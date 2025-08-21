Who Is Puneet Superstar? Ghaziabad YouTuber Apologises After Calling Mayawati 'Mummy' – Video Viral

Puneet Superstar & BSP Supremo Mayawati | Instagram

Ghaziabad, August 21: YouTuber Puneet Superstar is once again in the spotlight after posting a controversial video about former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati. In the controversial video, Puneet addressed Mayawati by calling her "Mummy." An FIR was lodged against the Youtuber for his remarks against the former Chief Minister. Earlier, in a video Puneet addressed Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav as "Papa" and requested him to buy him an iPhone.

FIR Registered in Ghaziabad

On Tuesday (August 19), Puneet posted a video on social media in which he addressed Mayawati as “Mummy” and made inappropriate remarks. This angered Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers. Mayawati is popularly addressed as Behenji (sister) by her supporters and party workers. The title is used as a mark of respect and affection as she is a leader who is connected to the people.

Later, on Wednesday (August 20) night, BSP district president of Ghaziabad Narendra Mohit lodged an FIR against him at Shalimar Garden Police Station. The complaint stated that the video insulted the former Chief Minister and hurt the sentiments of party members.

Puneet’s Apology

After the FIR, Puneet Superstar released another video on Instagram apologising. In the video, he folded his hands and said, "Namaskar Mere Doston, Toh mere doston toh kal raat maine ek video banaya tha purv Mukhyamantri Mayawati ji ke upar. Toh mere doston mera maqsad kisi ki bhavnaon ko thes pahuchane ka nahi tha. Agar kisi ki bhavnaon ko thes pahuchi hai toh mai haath jodkar maafi mangta hu. Mai bhavishya me dobara aisi galti kabhi nahi hogi. Jai Shri Ram."

(Greetings my friends, so my friends, last night I made a video about former Chief Minister Mayawati ji. So my friends, my intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. If anyone’s feelings have been hurt, then I fold my hands and apologize. In the future, such a mistake will never happen again. Jai Shri Ram.)

Previous Controversial Video

This is not the first time Puneet has created such content. Earlier, he made a video addressing Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as “Papa” and requested him to buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max. That video also caught attention online.

Who is Puneet Superstar?

Puneet Superstar whose real name is Prakash Kumar. He lives in Bhopura located in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and is known for his bizarre and unusual videos.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Participant

He has over 23,000 followers on YouTube and over 1 crore followers on Instagram. In 2023, he also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but was eliminated within 24 hours due to his cringe behaviour.

His recent video about Mayawati has now landed him in legal trouble. BSP workers have demanded strict action against him. The police have registered an FIR in connection with the matter and have initiated an inquiry into the matter.