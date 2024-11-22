Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)

Popular social media star Puneet Superstar, known for his stint on India's Got Latent and Bigg Boss OTT 2, has landed in controversy after a video of him being beaten up by Pradeep Dhaka, who is a fitness and lifestyle influencer, surfaced online. The altercation reportedly occurred after Puneet failed to fulfil a promotional agreement for a supplement brand for which he was even paid money.

In the video, Dhaka is seen confronting Puneet and later slapping him. Another individual is seen aggressively pulling Puneet by his collar and brutally thrashing him. Pradeep is heard demanding an apology from Puneet for failing to promote the brand as per their agreement.

Check out the viral video:

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens speculated that the altercation might be scripted and it could be a publicity stunt to promote the supplement brand.

A user in the comments section wrote, "Ye to Scripted hi lag rha hai." While another wrote, "Ye maar khaane ka paisa liya hoga." One user commented, "Can't say how i am feeling for puneet happy or sad, Harqte khush hone wali hai aur karm sad hone wale."

"Yeh bhi promotion hi thi," read another comment. Another user said, "Views k liye ye sb kiya ja raha hai, sb scripted h.."