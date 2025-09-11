'Gratitude To The Doer Is The Core Value Of Sanatan Tradition,' Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath |

Gorakhpur: Gorakshapeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the foremost value of Sanatan Dharma is expressing gratitude toward the doer. Indian philosophy, he noted, teaches us to honour all who contribute to our lives, society, and nation.

He was speaking at Gorakhnath temple on the concluding day of the week-long commemoration of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj’s 56th death anniversary and Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj’s 11th death anniversary, where he paid tribute to Mahant Avedyanath.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Statements

Recalling the dialogue between Lord Hanuman and Mainak Parvat in the Ramayana—“Krite cha kartavyam eshah dharma sanatanah”—the CM said this sentiment originates from Sanatan tradition. He added that the entire Krishna Paksha of Ashwin is dedicated to remembering and expressing gratitude to ancestors, and the commemoration of both Mahants is a continuation of that tradition.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recalling his Dadaguru Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath and Gurudev Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath, said both Mahants dedicated their lives to Sanatan Dharma and the interests of Bharat in every sphere of society and public life.

He noted that Mahant Digvijaynath gave the values of Sanatan Dharma, education, service, and nationalism, which Mahant Avedyanath embraced and carried forward with equal commitment. For the cause of Dharma and the nation, both always gave these principles the highest priority. “Gorakshapeeth continues to walk the path they set,” the Chief Minister affirmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the two Brahmaleen Mahants of Gorakshapeeth regarded quality education as the cornerstone of a civilized society and a strong nation. Guided by this vision, Mahant Digvijaynath, even during the period of the country’s slavery in 1932, established the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad as a tribute to the great warrior Maharana Pratap.

“The first institution was opened in 1932, and from there, the chain of institutions continued to grow. When the proposal for setting up the first university in Gorakhpur arose, he donated Maharana Pratap College and Maharana Pratap Girls’ School to help initiate its establishment. The donation was not done for recognition or personal credit. He promoted education across all fields, including women’s education, technical education, and AYUSH education. After him, Mahant Avedyanath Ji carried forward this mission with equal dedication,” the CM said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the remarkable and unforgettable role of the two Brahmaleen Mahants of Gorakshapeeth in the construction of the Shri Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. He said that it was Mahant Digvijaynath who initiated the yajna for the temple’s construction. After him, from 1983 until the end of his life, Mahant Avedyanath remained steadfast in his struggle for the realization of the temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath was concerned about forces attempting to divide society. He consistently raised his voice against untouchability and dedicated his entire life to fostering social harmony.