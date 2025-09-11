 PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome On His First Visit To Varanasi Post-GST Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kashi on Thursday for bilateral talks with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. At Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, he was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before proceeding by helicopter to police lines.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome On His First Visit To Varanasi Post-GST Reforms | PTI

As his convoy moved toward Taj Hotel, the city turned festive. BJP workers and residents lined the route, chanting "Har-Har Mahadev", blowing conch shells and showering flowers. Placards reading "GST" and "Thank You" were displayed to mark his first visit to Varanasi after the GST reforms. The Prime Minister responded by waving to the crowd, while artists and folk performers showcased cultural programmes at various spots.

As his convoy moved toward Taj Hotel, the city turned festive. BJP workers and residents lined the route, chanting “Har-Har Mahadev”, blowing conch shells and showering flowers. Placards reading “GST” and “Thank You” were displayed to mark his first visit to Varanasi after the GST reforms. The Prime Minister responded by waving to the crowd, while artists and folk performers showcased cultural programmes at various spots.

article-image
article-image

At six major locations, including Kachahari and Ambedkar Chauraha, BJP leaders and office bearers had set up stages to welcome him with rose petals, drums, and nagadas. The scene resembled a roadshow, with large crowds lining both sides of the road to greet their MP and leader.

Mauritius Prime Minister Ramgoolam, who arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday, was also warmly welcomed by the people of Kashi. On Thursday evening, he will witness the Ganga Aarti from a cruise and on Friday morning, he is scheduled to offer prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham before leaving for Ayodhya.

Welcoming PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X: “A heartfelt welcome and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in his ‘New Kashi,’ where spirituality and modernity converge.”

