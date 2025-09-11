Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Slips From 4th To 15th In Swachh Vayu Survey 2025, Officials Cite Departmental Lapses

Lucknow drops to 15th spot in Swachh Vayu Survey 2025, down from 4th last year | File Photo

Lucknow: Lucknow’s performance in the Swachh Vayu Survey-2025 has declined sharply, with the city slipping from 4th to 15th place among cities with a population of more than 10 lakh. The capital scored 179 out of 200, compared to 189 points last year, reflecting a 10-point drop.

Survey Conducted Under NCAP

The annual survey is conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. It evaluates cities on parameters including solid waste management, road dust control, vehicle emissions, and reduction of industrial pollutants.

Officials Blame Inter-Departmental Lapses

Officials noted that the efforts of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in improving environmental health were not reflected this year, leading to lower scores. Environmental Officer Sanjeev Pradhan stated that the

shortfall was also due to lapses by other departments, including the RTO, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), and Green Gas Ltd.

Also Watch:

Raebareli Performs Better in Smaller Category

In contrast, Raebareli secured 7th position among cities with populations under three lakh. Lucknow had earlier topped the rankings in 2022 with 177.7 points. However, in 2023 the city opted out of the survey due to the accumulation of nearly 20 tonnes of untreated waste. The latest results highlight the need for coordinated efforts across departments to restore the city’s standing in the national clean air index.