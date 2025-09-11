Knowledge Sessions At UP International Trade Show 2025 To Highlight CM Yogi Adityanath's Key Priorities

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: The UP International Trade Show 2025 will go beyond products and investments, showcasing the state government’s vision through dedicated knowledge sessions. Aligned with the priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, experts will share insights on key areas like startups, IT, insurance, financial management, medical health, e-commerce, and skill development.

The Yogi Government aims to shape UPITS 2025 into a future-ready platform for youth, entrepreneurs, and investors. Significantly, according to the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the trade show on the morning of September 25. On the same day, the show will open for B2C visitors from 3 pm to 8 pm. From September 26 to 29, B2B meetings will take place throughout the event from 11 am to 3 pm, followed by B2C sessions from 3 pm to 8 pm.

The knowledge sessions of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held from September 26 to 28, with a sharp focus on knowledge, innovation, and technology as the key drivers of Uttar Pradesh’s growth. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underlined that these elements are central to achieving the state’s goal of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

The government sees the sessions and workshops as a vital step in this direction, opening new opportunities for startups, entrepreneurs, and investors while accelerating the state’s development journey.

On September 26, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will host a session from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on ‘Contribution of the Startup Ecosystem in a One Trillion Dollar Economy.’ This will be followed by a session from 1 pm to 2 pm by IT & Electronics, UP-UPLC, focusing on the growth of the state’s IT and electronics industry.

Later in the day, from 3 pm to 4 pm, the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare will conduct a workshop on viral hepatitis and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. From 4:30 pm to 5 pm, IRDAI and Axis Max Life Insurance will host an awareness session on non-life and health insurance. This will be followed by a Finance Department session from 5 pm to 6 pm, featuring State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, and then a life insurance awareness session from 6 pm to 6:30 pm.

On September 27, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, there will be a session on urban development, where the Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma will be the chief guest. From 1 pm to 2 pm, another workshop on medical health will be conducted. From 3 pm to 4 pm, FIEO will hold a session on e-commerce, on the topic ‘The New Frontier for Indian Exports.’ From 4 pm to 6 pm, under CM Yuva Yojana, there will be a university MoU exchange program. In addition, from 6 pm onwards, a fashion show focused on Khadi apparels will be organized.

On September 28, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Gautam Buddha University (GBU) will host a session on ‘Industry–Academia Tie-Up for Skill Development.’ On September 29, the show will conclude with the valedictory and awards ceremony.