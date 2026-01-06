 UP To Develop Future-Ready Tehsils With AI, Digital Infrastructure By 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP To Develop Future-Ready Tehsils With AI, Digital Infrastructure By 2026

UP To Develop Future-Ready Tehsils With AI, Digital Infrastructure By 2026

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, tehsils functioning under the Revenue Council are being upgraded as model administrative centers with advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge digital services, including AI-enabled systems.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @GorakhnathMndr

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is developing future-ready tehsils to transform the state’s revenue administration into a modern, digital, and forward-looking system. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, tehsils functioning under the Revenue Council are being upgraded as model administrative centers with advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge digital services, including AI-enabled systems.

A comprehensive survey and framework are currently underway to assess existing capacities, identify required upgrades, and map future needs, with the project scheduled for completion by June 2026.

Once implemented, these future-ready tehsils will ensure greater transparency, efficiency, and speed in revenue services, significantly strengthening e-governance across the state.

This initiative is an extension of the Chief Minister’s Digital India campaign, aimed at fully digitizing the state’s revenue administration to make services simple, transparent, and citizen-centric.

FPJ Shorts
'Come Get Me, I’m Waiting For You’: Colombian President Gustavo Petro Challenges Trump Just Like Maduro Did - VIDEO
'Come Get Me, I’m Waiting For You’: Colombian President Gustavo Petro Challenges Trump Just Like Maduro Did - VIDEO
Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA
Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA
GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
Who Is Takamasa Osawa? Japanese Chef, Hosted By Ram Charan For His Signature Hyderabadi Biryani
Who Is Takamasa Osawa? Japanese Chef, Hosted By Ram Charan For His Signature Hyderabadi Biryani

Approval to convert all revenue tehsils into future-ready units has been granted during a review meeting of the Revenue Department.

Under the plan, digital platforms, online record management, e-filing systems, and smart infrastructure will be established, enabling services such as land registration, certificate issuance, and dispute resolution to be delivered entirely online.

Citizens will be able to access these services from their homes, saving both time and resources.

Read Also
'Viksit Bharat Gram Act A Historic Step For Rural India': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
article-image

Officials informed the review meeting that the ongoing survey is evaluating the present condition of tehsils and defining a clear roadmap for their transformation into technologically advanced administrative hubs.

The adoption of AI-based systems and blockchain technology will enhance data security, ensure transparency, and prevent fraud. Beyond administrative reforms, the digital transformation of revenue services is expected to encourage investment, accelerate development activities, and strengthen the rural economy.

Overall, the construction of future-ready tehsils marks a major step towards an administrative transformation in Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing citizen-centric governance through Digital India and e-governance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP To Develop Future-Ready Tehsils With AI, Digital Infrastructure By 2026

UP To Develop Future-Ready Tehsils With AI, Digital Infrastructure By 2026

UP Cabinet Clears GCC Rules-2025 To Boost Global Investment, Jobs

UP Cabinet Clears GCC Rules-2025 To Boost Global Investment, Jobs

UP Cabinet Extends Stamp Duty Concession To Commercial, Industrial Gift Deeds

UP Cabinet Extends Stamp Duty Concession To Commercial, Industrial Gift Deeds

'Viksit Bharat Gram Act A Historic Step For Rural India': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

'Viksit Bharat Gram Act A Historic Step For Rural India': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural...

UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural...