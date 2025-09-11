Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Stirs Controversy Over Promise To Rename Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar Metro Station After St Mary | X/PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s stirred controversy after he announced that the government will consider renaming Bengaluru’s Shivaji Nagar metro station after St Mary. The promise was made during the annual feast at St Mary’s Basilica on Monday, September 7, sparking debate across the party.

While the move has not been formalised yet, and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to release an official statement on the same, the remarks have already drawn some strong reactions.

Have a look at CM Siddaramaiah's statement here:

During his address at the feast held at St Mary’s Basilica, Siddaramaiah assured Archbishop Peter Machado and the gathered crowd that the state government would “positively consider” the proposal to rename the metro station in honour of St Mary. The statement quickly drew public attention, given the cultural and historical significance of Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru.

Though framed as a response to a community request, Siddaramaiah’s remarks have been interpreted as a political gesture that may carry wider implications.

The Chief Minister has not yet clarified the process or timeline for such a renaming, nor whether it has gone through any formal consultation with the BMRCL or relevant authorities.

DK Shivakumar Defends Proposal

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar backed Siddaramaiah’s statement, calling it a standard response to a community appeal. “We have just discussed it. I think there is a request. There is nothing wrong with a request. We will take up a call on that,” Shivakumar told ANI.

Have a look at his statement:

While downplaying the controversy, Shivakumar’s remarks signalled that the government is open to renaming the station if public sentiment supports it. However, he did not confirm whether any official steps have been initiated.

As of now, no formal statement has been issued by the BMRCL regarding the name change.