'Samudra Pradakshina', All-Women Sailing Expedition, Begins Voyage From Mumbai's Gateway Of India | VIDEO | X (@rajnathsingh)

Mumbai: The 'City of Dreams', Mumbai, witnessed a landmark moment on September 11, 2025, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually flagged off 'Samudra Pradakshina', the world’s first tri-service all-women sailing circumnavigation expedition, starting the voyage from the Gateway of India. The historic event placed Mumbai at the centre of a global maritime milestone, highlighting the city’s role as India’s gateway to the seas.

Ten women officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force will embark on a nine-month voyage aboard IASV Triveni, an indigenously built 50-foot Indian Army Sailing Vessel crafted in Puducherry.

The journey will cover around 26,000 nautical miles, crossing the Equator twice, rounding the great Capes, Leeuwin, Horn, and Good Hope, and braving the treacherous Southern Ocean and Drake Passage. Their route will also include international stops at Fremantle, Lyttelton, Port Stanley, and Cape Town before returning to Mumbai in May 2026.

Rajnath Singh described the voyage as a shining example of discipline, courage, and the indomitable spirit of Indian women. He noted that Mumbai’s send-off for the crew marked more than just a naval expedition, it symbolised Nari Shakti, Armed Forces unity, and the confidence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He called 'IASV Triveni' a reflection of India’s defence innovation and self-reliance.

The crew, led by Lieutenant Colonel Anuja Varudkar and Squadron Leader Shraddha P Raju, represents years of rigorous training. Their preparation included sailing expeditions along India’s western coastline and a successful international voyage from Mumbai to Seychelles earlier this year, making the city the launchpad of their global journey.

The expedition will not only test seamanship and endurance but also contribute to marine science. In collaboration with the National Institute of Oceanography, the officers will study microplastics, document ocean biodiversity, and promote awareness on ocean health.For Mumbai, 'Samudra Pradakshina' is more than a flag-off, it is a statement of India’s maritime legacy, women’s empowerment, and the city’s enduring role in connecting the nation to the world’s oceans.