'Milne Kyu Nahi De Rahe?': AAP MP Sanjay Singh Placed Under 'House Arrest', Not Allowed To Meet Farooq Abdullah Ahead Of Protest In Srinagar - VIDEO

Sanjay Singh & Farooq Abdullah | X/@SanjayAzadSln

Srinagar: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a protest against the detention of the sole MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, Mehraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). In a show of solidarity with the Doda MLA, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh arrived in Srinagar but soon alleged that he had been placed under house arrest.

The party claimed that Jammu and Kashmir Police locked the gate of the government guesthouse where Singh was staying.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah arrived at the location to meet him, but Singh alleged that police prevented the meeting. A video was posted by Singh on X showing the two leaders interacting from behind a locked gate. The footage shows Singh standing on a chair as the two speak through the bars of the gate.

A heavy security presence is visible in the area. "You have been CM many times, they are not allowing you inside," Singh can be heard saying to security personnel.

"He is an MP, a former CM. I am an MP — why are we not being allowed to meet?" he added.

"It is a very sad thing that Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji, who has been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir many times, came to meet me at the government guest house upon hearing the news of my house arrest by the police, but he was not allowed to meet me. If this is not dictatorship, then what is it?" the caption of the post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief, Mehraj Malik, was detained on September 8 under the stringent PSA on charges of disturbing public order in Doda district. He was later shifted to Kathua district jail.