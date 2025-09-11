UP CM Yogi Adityanath Aims To Make Up $6 Trillion Economy By 2047

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, September 11: Uttar Pradesh is charting a bold course toward becoming a powerhouse of industry and strategy by 2047. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the ‘Viksit UP @2047’ mission to position the state as a $6 trillion economy. With investments and defence manufacturing as its twin pillars, the roadmap not only promises prosperity for the state but also strengthens the foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

This transformation marks a decisive break from the pre-2017 era, when Uttar Pradesh lagged in industrial growth, attracted negligible FDI, and offered little scope for private participation in the defence sector. Weak policy frameworks and an insecure investment climate kept investors at bay—a stark contrast to today’s environment of confidence and opportunity.

In the past eight and a half years, UP has made a historic leap in investment. The state has received investment proposals worth over Rs 45 lakh crore, of which more than Rs 15 lakh crore have been implemented on the ground. As a result, over 60 lakh youth have received employment, and millions of families have benefited from self-employment schemes. The implementation of investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore commenced during the groundbreaking ceremony held in February 2024.

UP has introduced 33 sector-specific policies for entrepreneurs and launched digital platforms such as ‘Nivesh Mitra,’ now the country’s most efficient single-window portal. Textile, leather, plastic, perfume, chemical, and pharma parks are rapidly developing across the state. The leather cluster in Hardoi-Kanpur, the Plastic Park in Gorakhpur, and the Perfume Park in Kannauj are establishing UP as a new industrial hub.

Today, the state is India’s largest MSME centre, with over 96 lakh active MSME units. The Defence Industrial Corridor, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018, has transformed UP into a centre of strategic strength. Rapid development is underway across six nodes in Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot. So far, over 170 MOUs have been signed in the state, bringing investment commitments exceeding Rs 28,000 crore and promising more than 4,600 jobs.

Prominent defence companies like Adani Group, AR Polymer, Werywin Defence, Emitech Industries, and BrahMos have already commenced operations. In Kanpur, bulletproof jackets and modern military equipment are being manufactured, while work on small arms and radar technology continues in Aligarh. A landmark achievement is the production of BrahMos missiles in Lucknow, positioning UP as a global hub for defence manufacturing.

To strengthen the defence sector, the government has partnered with IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU. These institutions assist defence investors with research and development, provide incubation for startups, and offer access to new technologies. CM Yogi Adityanath’s clear vision is to make UP the leading state in manufacturing, exports, and FDI. By 2047, at least five Fortune Global 500 companies are expected to establish their headquarters in UP. Strategic pillars have been set, with aerospace, defence production, apparel, EV, and semiconductor sectors given top priority.

Currently, UP’s GSDP is approximately $353 billion. The target is to reach $1 trillion by 2030, $2 trillion by 2036, and $6 trillion by 2047. To achieve this, the state must maintain an annual growth rate of 16%. Investment and defence industries will serve as the two key pillars.