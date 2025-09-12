Uttar Pradesh Unveils ‘Viksit UP @2047’ Plan Targeting $6 Trillion Economy With Industrial And Defence Growth

Uttar Pradesh unveils ‘Viksit UP @2047’ roadmap, aiming for $6 trillion economy with industrial and defence focus | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has unveiled an ambitious roadmap under the ‘Viksit UP @2047’ mission, targeting a $6 trillion economy by 2047. With large-scale industrial investments and the growth of defence manufacturing as key pillars, the state is positioning itself as both an economic and strategic hub.

Record Investment and Employment Creation

Over the past eight and a half years, the state has attracted investment proposals worth more than ₹45 lakh crore, of which ₹15 lakh crore have already been implemented. This has created employment for around 60 lakh youth and generated self-employment opportunities for millions of families. During the 2024 groundbreaking ceremony alone, projects worth ₹10 lakh crore were initiated.

Sectoral Policies and Industrial Clusters

Industrial development has been backed by 33 sector-specific policies and digital platforms such as Nivesh Mitra, now one of India’s leading single-window clearance systems. Sectoral clusters are emerging rapidly: a mega leather cluster in Hardoi-Kanpur, a Plastic Park in Gorakhpur, and a Perfume Park in Kannauj. Collectively, these projects are helping Uttar Pradesh consolidate its position as India’s largest MSME hub, with more than 96 lakh active units.

Defence Manufacturing as a Growth Pillar

In parallel, defence infrastructure has gained momentum through the Defence Industrial Corridor, announced in 2018. Spread across six nodes—Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot—the corridor has attracted over 170 MoUs worth ₹28,000 crore, with around 4,600 jobs in the pipeline.

Production units are already operational: Kanpur manufactures bulletproof jackets and military equipment, Aligarh works on small arms and radar technology, and Lucknow has begun production of the BrahMos missile, giving Uttar Pradesh a significant role in India’s defence manufacturing.

Research, Development, and Private Sector Participation

Partnerships with IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU are strengthening research, development, and incubation for defence startups. Major private companies, including Adani Group, AR Polymer, Werywin Defence, and Emitech Industries, have also set up facilities in the state.

Long-Term Growth Targets

Looking ahead, the state aims to scale its GSDP from the current $353 billion to $1 trillion by 2030, $2 trillion by 2036, and $6 trillion by 2047.

Twin Pillars for Sustained Growth

Achieving this requires an annual growth rate of 16%. With aerospace, defence production, EVs, apparel, and semiconductors among priority sectors, investment and defence industries are set to serve as the twin pillars of Uttar Pradesh’s long-term growth strategy.