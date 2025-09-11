PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package For Mauritius In Varanasi - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, in Varanasi. | ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a special economic package for Mauritius, saying the initiative is aimed at supporting the island nation’s priorities in infrastructure, healthcare and employment generation.

The announcement came after Modi held talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi. This is Ramgoolam’s first overseas bilateral visit in his current term, from September 9 to 16.

“India has always stood by Mauritius in its journey of decolonisation and in safeguarding its sovereignty. It is a matter of pride for us to be a trusted and primary partner in Mauritius’ development,” Modi said after the meeting.

The package, he added, would include support for major projects such as the AYUSH Centre of Excellence, a 500-bed facility at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, and the establishment of a Veterinary School and Animal Hospital. India will also extend assistance in upgrading the ATC tower of SSR International Airport, developing the Chagos Marine Protected Area, and expanding highways and ring roads.

“This package is not mere assistance but an investment in our shared future. It will boost infrastructure, create jobs and strengthen health facilities,” Modi said.

Highlighting people-to-people connections, Modi announced that the first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India has been opened in Mauritius, offering affordable medicines.

The Indian Prime Minister described ties between the two nations as “not just a partnership but a family bond” and reaffirmed Mauritius’s place as a key pillar in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its ‘MAHASAGAR’ vision for the Indian Ocean region.

Both leaders also reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Later, addressing press conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that "India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family" during a joint press conference with his counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Prime Minister Modi hosted Ramgoolam, who is currently on a state visit to India, in Varanasi.

Following bilateral discussions, a number of Memorandums of Agreement were signed between the two sides after which the leaders held a joint press conference.

While addressing the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that "Mauritius is an important pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar".

"In March, I had the privilege of attending the National Day celebrations of Mauritius. At that time, we gave our relations the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Today, we have reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We also shared views on regional and global issues," he said.

At the press conference, Ramgoolam praised Prime Minister Modi and said, "On our landing in Varanasi, both my wife and I were amazed at the welcome that we received. I believe no other Prime Minister has ever received. I'm glad it's in your constituency. I can understand why you get elected in such huge numbers."

The state visit of the Mauritius Prime Minister, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, will conclude on September 16.