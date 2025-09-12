 'Hydrogen Explosion Will Clear Everything': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Vote Fraud In Raebareli
'Hydrogen Explosion Will Clear Everything': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Vote Fraud In Raebareli

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during his two-day visit to his constituency Rae Bareli, escalated his attack on the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging widespread vote theft in recent elections.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi addresses constituents in Raebareli, warns of “hydrogen bomb” evidence of vote fraud | File Photo

Raebareli: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during his two-day visit to his constituency Rae Bareli, escalated his attack on the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging widespread vote theft in recent elections.

Speaking after attending a Disha committee meeting, Gandhi said, “When the hydrogen bomb comes, everything will be wiped clean,” suggesting that his party will soon release “black and white” evidence of electoral fraud.

Claims Against BJP and EC

He accused the BJP of manipulating results in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka and claimed that the Election Commission added one crore fake votes after the Lok Sabha polls.

“The slogan of vote chor gaddi chhodo (vote thieves leave the chair) is spreading like wildfire across the country,” Gandhi told reporters, urging party workers to intensify the campaign.

Janata Darbar and Constituents’ Grievances

During his Raebareli trip, Gandhi also held a janata darbar at the NTPC guest house where nearly 1,000 people presented grievances ranging from housing to poor roads. In one notable incident, a differently-abled man was carried on his brother’s back to request a tricycle from the MP.

Disha Committee Meeting Controversy

The Disha meeting itself saw controversy, with Samajwadi Party legislators and local leaders staging walkouts, alleging mismanagement and exclusion from the proceedings. BJP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, seated beside Gandhi, was seen exchanging jibes with him during the session.

Also Watch:

Focus on Electoral Malpractice

This marks Gandhi’s sixth visit to Raebareli since his Lok Sabha victory, with his rhetoric focused heavily on electoral malpractice and constitutional concerns.

