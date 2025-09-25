CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya At UP International Trade Show 2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Greater Noida: At the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, recalling his vision of Antyodaya for the upliftment of the most marginalized. The CM said UPITS is not just a trade exhibition but a platform to transform Antyodaya into Rashtrodaya and advance PM Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat through the swadeshi model of Make in India, Make for the World.

The trade show has drawn over 550 buyers from 80 countries and 2,250 exhibitors from 75 districts of UP, showcasing the state’s industrial growth, revived traditional enterprises, cultural heritage, and social diversity. CM Yogi welcomed Russia as the partner country and more than 532 foreign buyers, stressing that UPITS will boost the New UP of New India and Viksit UP of Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the inauguration in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi presented a statue of Goddess Durga made by Firozabad artisans to the PM. He also welcomed the Prime Minister on his first visit to UP after the rollout of next-generation GST reforms, calling it a “wonderful Diwali gift” for the poor, farmers, women, youth, middle class, traders, and small and cottage industries. He noted that UP leads in apparel, textiles, leather, handicrafts, and carpets, and said GST reforms will help the state meet global economic challenges.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that under GST reforms, the earlier four tax slabs introduced in July 2017 have now been reduced to just two, which will further strengthen the economy. “In the past four days, we have felt new vitality in the market. Consumers are rapidly returning, and every section of society—the poor, labourers, traders, and farmers—has received a fresh lease of life. Along with large-scale job creation, entrepreneurs of the ODOP sector in states like UP have also benefited,” he noted.

Recalling PM Modi’s vision from a decade ago of turning youth from job seekers into job creators, CM Yogi highlighted schemes such as PM Startup, Standup Yojana, and PM Internship that have driven this mission forward. He said Uttar Pradesh is complementing this effort through the CM Yuva Udyami Scheme, launched on January 24, 2025, which has already benefited more than 90,000 youths in less than a year.

The CM also praised the Prime Minister’s commitment to artisans and craftsmen at the grassroots, citing the Vishwakarma Yojana as a landmark initiative. He said it complements UP’s One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, with the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana already providing training to over four lakh artisans and craftsmen. “This strengthens the ‘Vocal for Local’ mantra and creates a new market platform for skilled talent,” he added.

The CM stated that with 77 GI products, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the country’s leading GI capital. This year, applications are also being filed for GI tags for 75 additional products. He said this effort will help showcase, nurture, and preserve the state’s heritage spanning thousands of years. More than 60 GI-tagged stalls are featured at the event.

At UPITS, a wide range of sectors are being showcased, including startups, ODOP, emerging exporters, women-led enterprises, new entrepreneurs, artisans, IT-electronics, agriculture, food processing, skill development, women self-help groups, as well as products and initiatives from the forest and environment department.

Recalling the UP Global Investors Summit inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2023, the CM said that proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received for the state. Of these, projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crore have already been grounded, with production beginning in some enterprises. Preparations are also underway for a groundbreaking ceremony worth Rs 5 lakh crore in November.

CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is promoting more than 96 lakh MSME units, ensuring social security for each, and providing jobs and employment to over 2 crore youths. After agriculture, MSME has emerged as the state’s second-largest employment hub, playing a crucial role in building a self-reliant India. Highlighting the state’s industrial push, he said UP has expanded private industrial park schemes, under which 11 pledge parks have been established so far. These initiatives have attracted significant investment and generated new employment opportunities across the state.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government has expanded its plan to develop 100-acre industrial and employment zones in every district. These zones will house offices of departments related to self-employment, wage employment, MSME, skill development, khadi-village industries, banks, and labour services, offering comprehensive support to youth for skill development and enterprise creation.

The CM said Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a global hub for IT, semiconductors, and electronics manufacturing, contributing 55% of India’s mobile phone output and over 50% of mobile component production. Leading domestic and global companies are investing in the semiconductor sector, and recognizing its importance, the state has given IT the status of an industry.

Highlighting strong road, air, rail, and water connectivity, improved law and order, and a favourable investment climate, CM Yogi stressed that UP has become an attractive destination for investors. He reiterated PM Modi’s call to reduce foreign dependence and harness indigenous resources, emphasizing that industry, academia, R&D centres, and society must work in unison for a self-reliant and developed India. He added that the trade show has become a vital platform for this goal and expressed confidence that under the PM’s leadership, UP will shed its BIMARU image to become the growth engine of Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Yogi government ministers Rakesh Sachan, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Swatantradev Singh, Dharmpal Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, A.K. Sharma, Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Dayashankar Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Aseem Arun, Brajesh Singh, MPs Mahesh Sharma, Surendra Nagar and others were present.