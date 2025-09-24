UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Award Scholarships To 4 Lakh Students On September 26

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is placing students’ future and interests at the centre of its priorities. Along with improving the overall educational environment, the state has been working to make young people self-reliant by providing scholarships as financial support.

This year, the government has taken a landmark step by deciding to distribute scholarships ahead of schedule. On 26th September, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Jupiter Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, scholarships will be awarded to more than 4 lakh students across the state. This early distribution marks a significant effort to ease financial burdens on families and ensure that students can focus on their studies without impediments.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for empowerment of persons with disabilities and backward classes welfare, Narendra Kashyap, said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a historic change has been made in the scholarship distribution system. Earlier, scholarships were given in February–March, whereas now they are being distributed during Navratri in September, so that students can get the benefit on time. For students, this will also be like a Diwali gift, he said.

The minister further said that in 2024, nearly 59 lakh students of backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes in the state received scholarships, while in 2025, this number will increase to more than 70 lakhs. The government is continuously expanding the scope of scholarships.

The minister said that in order to provide scholarships to students before the schedule, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the backward class welfare, social welfare, and minority welfare departments jointly formed a comprehensive strategy. As a result, time the benefit of scholarships will reach students on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

On this occasion, Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare Narendra Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Aseem Arun, Minister of State for Social Welfare Sanjeev Gond, and Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari will be present.