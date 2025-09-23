Meera Singh’s Success Story Showcases Power Of Women In Yogi’s Mission Shakti Campaign

Meera Singh |

Lucknow: Leading from the front, the women power in Uttar Pradesh is now becoming the backbone of societal progress and the rising economy of the state. The Mission Shakti campaign of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given women the foundation of safety, respect, and self-reliance. The success story of Meera Singh, a resident of Budhupur village in Jaunpur district, is a testament to real women empowerment.

Once living with limited means, Meera Singh has now created an identity in the field of fish farming that is not only changing the fate of her own family but also becoming a source of inspiration for other women and youth in her village.

Under the Yogi government’s Mission Shakti, Meera Singh has become a shining example of women’s safety, dignity, self-reliance, and independence. Starting fish farming in 2020–21 with just one acre of pond, she has expanded her enterprise to 25 acres today. Through this remarkable journey, Meera has not only established herself as a progressive fish farmer but also inspired rural women to move towards economic self-sufficiency.

Meera Singh’s journey from a rural background to becoming an empowered entrepreneur is truly inspiring. Supported by the Yogi government’s ‘Blue Revolution’ and Mission Shakti programs, she received a grant of Rs 15 lakh along with scientific training. Today, her fish farming enterprise produces 1,400 quintals annually and provides employment to over 10 people.

When she began in 2020 with her husband, Jainendra Singh, the production was only 20 quintals per hectare. With the government’s Fish Seed Hatchery Scheme offering both financial support and technical guidance, Meera has transformed her venture into a model of rural self-reliance and success.

“With little knowledge initially, we started fish farming in one acre. Thereafter, with the government’s assistance, we learned about the scientific production techniques. Today, we produce 1,400 quintals of fish in 25 acres. This includes 1,250 quintals of Pangasius, 60 quintals of Rohu and Bhakur each, and 30 quintals of Mrigal. We now try and help women to become self-reliant. With the government’s support, I am leading a respectful and safe life,” said Meera Singh

Meera’s success reflects women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance. She proudly shares that Mission Shakti not only taught her self-defence, but also gave her financial independence. While her husband stood by her, it was the government’s initiatives that truly empowered her.

Today, she supplies fish and seeds from her ponds to nearby villages, supporting local farmers. By creating jobs for more than 10 people, Meera has boosted the rural economy. Through Mission Shakti, she also gained training and resources that strengthened both her livelihood and women’s safety.

The Yogi government’s Mission Shakti campaign has given women not only an opportunity for economic empowerment but also created awareness about safety, which is helping prevent crimes in rural areas. Meera is now teaching other women about fish farming, preparing a new generation of self-reliant women. Meera Singh says, “I want every woman to move forward through her hard work.”