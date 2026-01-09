Lucknow Gets New Identity As Green Auto Hub With Ashok Leyland Plant |

Lucknow: With the inauguration of vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland’s new manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Friday, significant progress has been made in the direction of vehicle manufacturing and industrial development. This plant is specifically focused on the production of electric vehicles, giving Lucknow a new identity on the green industrial map. Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said that due to the support of the Yogi government and administrative promptness, preparing this plant in just 14 months became possible.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said that this is the company’s first manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that a strong and reliable system has been created in the state for industrial development and investment. Modern infrastructure, strong connectivity, effective law and order, and accountable administration are today the identity of Uttar Pradesh, which is attracting industrialists and investors. Along with investment in the state, a large number of jobs will also be created. Expressing gratitude for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s support in bringing this project to the ground, he said that with clear policies and strong leadership, no goal is far away. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is today known for ‘Fearless Business’, ‘Ease of Doing Business’, and ‘Trust of Doing Business’. It is noteworthy that Ashok Leyland was established in 1948 and today the company represents India’s manufacturing capability and technical prowess globally in 15 countries.

Dheeraj Hinduja also praised Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. He said that the strength and stability of the defense system have created a reliable environment for investment in the country. Along with this, praising the positive environment developed for industries under the leadership of Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy, he said that concrete and effective initiatives are being taken in the direction of promoting clean energy-based transport. The country is continuously setting new records in the electric vehicle sector.

According to Ashok Leyland company, this Lucknow plant has been designed keeping the future in mind. Through modern manufacturing technology and digital processes, electric vehicles can be produced here at a rapid pace.

Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said that wherever Ashok Leyland’s plant is established, the local community gets direct benefits there. Its positive impact will also be seen in Uttar Pradesh. Mentioning the company’s Road to School initiative, he said that nutrition and education are being provided to more than 25 thousand students of government schools in the state.