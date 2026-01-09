Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls Ashok Leyland EV Plant A Landmark for Uttar Pradesh |

Lucknow: Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Ashok Leyland’s new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing unit in Lucknow on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the facility as a landmark for Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth. He said, “The unit would not only position Uttar Pradesh but also the nation at the forefront of clean and green mobility and future-ready technologies. The project will generate employment opportunities for the state’s youth and equip them with skills in emerging EV technologies, enabling them to build their futures within their own state.”

Expressing confidence in India’s development roadmap, the Defence Minister said, “The goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, envisioned under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be achieved through the progress of Uttar Pradesh. “The path to Viksit Bharat goes through Viksit Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Rajnath Singh, speaking as a representative of Uttar Pradesh, assured investors of the state’s welcoming and supportive environment.

He noted that a state once labelled as ‘BIMARU’ and associated with lawlessness has now become a preferred destination for large-scale industrial investments.

Congratulating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he praised the decisive improvements in law and order and the creation of a strong investment-friendly ecosystem. Today, he said, Uttar Pradesh has become synonymous with economic development, attracting not only domestic but also global investors, including several Fortune 500 companies.

Highlighting the state’s growing role in defence manufacturing, the Defence Minister said Uttar Pradesh is now producing a wide range of defence equipment from ammunition to aircraft and advanced missiles such as BrahMos, for the armed forces.

He also lauded the Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland for completing the EV manufacturing unit in a record 18 months, far ahead of the projected timeline of 60 months, calling it a remarkable achievement alongside the state government’s support.

Emphasising that electric vehicles represent the future of transportation, Rajnath Singh said, “The reliance on petroleum-based vehicles would gradually decline. In this context, the Ashok Leyland EV unit will play a transformative role, contributing significantly to clean energy adoption and advanced manufacturing for both the state and the country.”

He added, “The facility would serve as a major hub for skill development, preparing large numbers of young people for gainful employment and higher incomes in the years ahead. “

Referring to the extensive road infrastructure built over the past 11 years under the double-engine government, he said it has laid a strong foundation for rapid industrialisation.

The project, he noted, is a clear outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. With the current pace of economic growth, he expressed confidence that India will soon join the ranks of developed nations.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were also present at the event.