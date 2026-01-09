 Yogi Govt Offers Up To 40% Land Subsidy For GCC Units In Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Govt Offers Up To 40% Land Subsidy For GCC Units In Uttar Pradesh

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant step to encourage the establishment of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the state. Under this initiative, eligible GCC units will be granted a front-end land subsidy for land purchases. This provision has been incorporated into the SOPs recently approved by the state cabinet, with region-wise subsidy rates to ensure balanced industrial growth across Uttar Pradesh.

As per the policy, eligible GCC units set up in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will receive a 30 percent land subsidy. Units established in Paschimanchal (excluding Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad) and the Madhyanchal region will be entitled to a 40 percent subsidy.

To promote investment, the government has made a provision of up to 50 percent land subsidy for GCC units in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand. This targeted incentive is expected to boost fresh investments and generate employment opportunities in these areas.

The land subsidy will apply only to units that purchase land from the State Industrial Development Authority, Development Authorities, urban local bodies, or other government agencies. Projects operating from rented premises or co-working spaces will not be eligible, as the policy aims to strengthen industrial development through the use of government-owned land.

The government has also stipulated that beneficiary units must complete their projects within the prescribed timeframe. Until the stipulated period ends or commercial operations commence, the allotted land will remain mortgaged in favour of the concerned government authority.

article-image

In case of delay or non-completion of the project, the subsidy amount may be recovered along with 12 percent annual interest. The financial burden of the subsidy will be borne by the Department of Industrial Development.

The state government is confident that this incentive framework will accelerate the establishment of GCCs, expand IT and service-sector activities, and create substantial employment opportunities for the youth. With differentiated regional incentives and a special focus on Purvanchal and Bundelkhand, the policy seeks to ensure inclusive and balanced industrial development across Uttar Pradesh.

