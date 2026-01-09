 Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Hails UP As Hub Of India’s Expressways, Railways
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUnion Minister HD Kumaraswamy Hails UP As Hub Of India’s Expressways, Railways

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Hails UP As Hub Of India’s Expressways, Railways

The Minister said that under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has drawn up a clear and ambitious roadmap towards achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions. Alongside this, the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives are being strengthened, particularly in the advanced manufacturing sector, which will shape the country’s industrial future in the years to come.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Hails UP As Hub Of India’s Expressways, Railways |

Lucknow: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, while lauding the extensive infrastructure reforms in Uttar Pradesh, said that the state has today emerged as the hub of India’s largest expressway and railway network. He said the launch of Ashok Leyland’s electric bus manufacturing unit in Lucknow is not only a milestone for the company, but also a historic step in India’s journey towards sustainable and self-reliant mobility. Kumaraswamy was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Ashok Leyland electric bus manufacturing facility at Sarojininagar.

The Minister said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has drawn up a clear and ambitious roadmap towards achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions. Alongside this, the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives are being strengthened, particularly in the advanced manufacturing sector, which will shape the country’s industrial future in the years to come.

He said the Government of India, through the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has undertaken several key initiatives to promote electric vehicles. The FAME-II scheme, with an outlay of ₹11,500 crore, has accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles across the country. Under this scheme, more than 16.71 lakh electric vehicles have come onto Indian roads and over 9,000 public charging stations have been sanctioned.

Continuing this momentum, the PM e-DRIVE scheme, with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore, is providing sustained incentives for electric vehicles. Under the scheme, more than 20 lakh electric vehicles have been sold so far. Kumaraswamy said that to strengthen the automobile sector, the PLI Auto Scheme with an outlay of ₹25,938 crore has been implemented, mandating domestic value addition. In addition, the PLI Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) scheme, with an outlay of ₹18,100 crore, aims to create 50 GWh of battery manufacturing capacity in the country, which is a crucial step towards long-term energy security.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: 'Illegal Constructions In Vasai-Virar Endanger Lives,' Says Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Warns Of Strict Crackdown Within 24 Hours
Palghar News: 'Illegal Constructions In Vasai-Virar Endanger Lives,' Says Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Warns Of Strict Crackdown Within 24 Hours
Viral VIDEO: Fan's Dog Attacks Shreyas Iyer At Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series; Saved By Quick Reflexes
Viral VIDEO: Fan's Dog Attacks Shreyas Iyer At Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series; Saved By Quick Reflexes
Mumbai News: Doctors Save 2-Year-Old Girl With Rare Chest Tumour Causing Life-Threatening Airway Compression At Narayana Health SRCC Hospital
Mumbai News: Doctors Save 2-Year-Old Girl With Rare Chest Tumour Causing Life-Threatening Airway Compression At Narayana Health SRCC Hospital
Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, To Continue Till April 2
Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, To Continue Till April 2
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Ashok Leyland Launches UP’s First Dedicated Electric Bus Plant In Lucknow
article-image

He also referred to the recently approved REPM scheme, which has been cleared by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi with a budgetary outlay of ₹70,280 crore. The scheme seeks to promote indigenous manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, which are critical components for electric vehicles, wind energy, defense equipment and electronics.

The Union Minister said that special focus on the commercial vehicle segment is essential, as it accounts for more than 40% of transport-related pollution. Keeping this in mind, a provision of ₹2,000 crore has been made under the PM e-DRIVE scheme for setting up more than 70,000 charging stations across the country. Praising Ashok Leyland, Kumaraswamy said, the company has set a benchmark by establishing this state of the art manufacturing facility in a record time of just 18 months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Hails UP As Hub Of India’s Expressways, Railways

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Hails UP As Hub Of India’s Expressways, Railways

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls Ashok Leyland EV Plant A Landmark For Uttar Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls Ashok Leyland EV Plant A Landmark For Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Ashok Leyland EV Plant In Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Ashok Leyland EV Plant In Lucknow

Non-Vegetarian Food Banned Around Ram Temple & Panchkosi Parikrama Route In Ayodhya; Online Delivery...

Non-Vegetarian Food Banned Around Ram Temple & Panchkosi Parikrama Route In Ayodhya; Online Delivery...

Uttar Pradesh News: Ashok Leyland Launches UP’s First Dedicated Electric Bus Plant In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh News: Ashok Leyland Launches UP’s First Dedicated Electric Bus Plant In Lucknow