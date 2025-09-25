 'GST Reform Brought New Liveliness In Markets': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails PM Modi's GST Reforms
ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @ANI

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms in the country.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show - 2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the CM said that the GST reforms had brought a new kind of liveliness in the markets, which had also proved to be a new life for the ODOP sector industrialists.

"After the implementation of historic next-generation GST reforms, this is the first time PM Narendra Modi has arrived in UP. I welcome him... Poor, farmers, women, youth, middle class, traders, small and medium enterprises, all communities and castes have received this Diwali gift, and I thank him for this... In the last four days, we have been able to see a new kind of liveliness in the markets. Consumers have rushed to the markets... This has proved to be a new life for our ODOP sector industrialists..." CM Yogi said while addressing the event.

Giving insights into the event, the CM said that participation of more than 550 buyers from 80 countries was being witnessed, further stating that the event in itself was a big platform to showcase the state before the nation and the world.

"This is the third edition of UP International Trade Show. In this event, more than 550 buyers from 80 countries will be participating in it. More than 2250 exhibitors from across all 75 districts of UP are participating as partners... This is a very big platform that we have received to showcase UP before the nation and the world..." he added.

Scheduled from September 25 to 29, the event, envisioned under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, will showcase Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage.

More than just a platform for trade and investment, UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.

Since its inception, UPITS has grown remarkably in scale and impact. The inaugural 2023 edition, opened by President Droupadi Murmu, featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers.

A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion in Hall No. 9, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of Uttar Pradesh's craftsmanship from local to global.

The pavilion will also create opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and partnerships involving startups, designers.

