UP: BJP Leader Praveen Sethi Attacked By Monkeys In Hapur; Video Viral |

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking incident occurred on Saturday, September 21, in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur after BJP leader and Punjabi Samaj national convener Praveen Sethi was attacked by a troop of monkeys. The assault, which left him injured, took place in Laxman Gali on September 21 and has since gone viral on social media, sparking anger among locals.

CCTV Footage Shows Monkey Attack On BJP Leader

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the exact scenes of the attack by monkeys on the BJP leader. Sethi was returning home from the market on his scooter when a group of monkeys suddenly pounced on him. Startled, he abandoned his scooter and ran for safety, but the monkeys continued chasing him through the lane. In the chaos, Sethi tripped and fell, sustaining injuries as the monkeys tried to claw at him.

The BJP leader later said that this was not an isolated incident, but a reflection of the worsening problem in the city. “For months, dozens of monkeys have been roaming in groups every morning and evening. People are scared to step out, children cannot play in the streets, and even elderly citizens and women have been targeted. It has become impossible to carry out daily life without fear,” he said in a video statement that has surfaced online.

Locals Complain Of Growing Monkey Menace

Locals said they have been dealing with this menace for several months, but authorities have failed to act. Residents avoid drying clothes on rooftops or leaving food items outside, fearing raids by monkeys. “We have complained to the municipal body several times, but nothing has been done. If immediate action is not taken, we will be forced to protest,” said a resident, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.