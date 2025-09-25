'Tere Jaisi 10 Rakhi Hai Mere Paas...': Noida Cab Driver Abuses, Attempts To Attack Women Passengers With Stick - Shocking Video | Instagram Screengrab

Noida: A cab driver in Noida was arrested on Tuesday, September 23, after a video of him verbally abusing and attempting to attack a group of women passengers with a stick went viral on social media.

The incident, reported from Sector 128, raised concerns about the safety of female passengers. Have a look at the viral video here:

Here's what happened:

According to a detailed Instagram post by passenger Tashu Gupta, the women had booked an Uber cab from Botanical Garden metro station to their office in Sector 128. The vehicle was registered as UP 16 QT 4732, driven by Brijesh.

Gupta wrote that there were five women in the cab when they asked the driver to take the underpass instead of a U-turn due to heavy traffic. Despite repeated requests, the driver took the U-turn. When the passengers questioned him, he became aggressive.

She quoted the driver as saying in Hindi, “Chup chap se baithi reh, jo maps par dikha raha hai vahi se leke jaunga (Sit quietly, I will only drive as per the map)".

When they asked him to speak politely, he responded with abusive language, saying, “Tere jaisi 10 rakhi hai mere paas kaam karne ke liye, 12-13 gadiyan chalti hain meri (I have ten like you working for me, I run 12-13 cars)".

Gupta further alleged that the driver pushed her when she tried to step out and demanded payment. He then retrieved a white rod from the car’s trunk, threatening to hit them. “Tu ruk, tujhe to main abhi batata hun, aaj tujhe maarke jail bhi jana pade to chala jaunga (Wait, I will deal with you right now, even if I have to go to jail for it)," she quoted him as saying. The passengers began filming him, after which he allegedly tried to snatch their phone.

Police and Uber respond

Noida Police said they acted immediately after the video surfaced on social media. ACP-1, Praveen Kumar, confirmed that the accused was identified and arrested within half an hour. “Necessary legal action is underway,” he added.

Uber India also responded to the viral post, saying, “Hey there, this is concerning. Such behavior is unacceptable, and we prioritize your safety above all else. Kindly send your registered Uber account contact details through Direct Message, and our safety team will contact you shortly.”

Instagram Screengrab

Gupta’s post tagged local police, women’s helplines and government officials, urging strict action and calling the incident a "major safety concern for women".