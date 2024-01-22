Madhya Pradesh: Postal Stamps Depicting Ram Lalla Exhibited In Ujjian | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All over the world, preparations are being made in full swing by Sanatani people for the inauguration of the grand temple of Shri Ram. In this series, postal and currency collector, young social worker of Mahidpur, democracy watchdog Swastik Choudhary have collected Indian postal stamps based on the life of Lord Shri Ram.

In which the grand new temple of Lord Shri Ram, meeting of Shri Ram Lakshman Mata Sita with Maharishi Valmiki, Shri Ram meeting Shri Jatayu in injured condition, Shri Hanuman giving message to Sita Mata in Ashok Vatika with Shri Ram's ring, construction of bridge, Shri Ram's dialogue with the little squirrel during the battle, Shri Ram pointing the bow in the war and the ten-headed Dashanan of Ravana are the center points of attraction on Indian postage stamps.

Giving information, Swastik Choudhary said that with the inspiration and cooperation of my father, democracy fighter Narendra Choudhary, I collected a variety of postage stamps from India and abroad, which are unique and rare. I was saddened by this since childhood. I also have a collection of unique and unimaginable photographs of the natural beauty, kites, and flowers of the Malwa region. There is also a collection of coins ranging from ancient coins to modern strange currency notes which is worth seeing.