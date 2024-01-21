Madhya Pradesh: Hatha Yogi From Damoh Completes Six Years Of Strange Resolution | ANI

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh completes six years of his strange resolution.

Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj, who lives in Siddha Shani Ashram in the Patharia area of Damoh district, took a resolution to keep one hand raised for 14 years, six years ago.

This is a form of Hatha Yoga. Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj keeps one hand raised even when he sleeps, eats, walks or sits. His hand has grown thin over the years but his passion to complete his resolution is intact.

Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj said, "Six years of my resolution are over. This is a form of Hatha Yoga I am performing. I do nothing with this hand. I only use a single hand for all the tasks." Baba Kush Puri, Sadhu Siddh Shani Dham Patharia, said, "Lord Shri Ram spent 14 years in exile, endured hardships in his lifetime and ultimately truth prevailed. That is why Baba Gopal Puri Ji Maharaj also took a resolution of 14 years." Baba Kush Puri, Sadhu Siddh Shani Dham Patharia, stated that the other reason behind such a vow was a resolution on Ram Mandir construction.

"It was a resolution taken over Ram Mandir construction and the Pran Prathishtha ceremony is going to happen, whereas temples in Kashi and Mathura are still pending." Baba Kush Puri, Sadhu Siddh Shani Dham Patharia, emphasised Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj's belief that disputes in Mathura and Kashi will resolve within eight years until his resolution is completed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while PM Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony.