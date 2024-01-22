Indore Dolled Up For Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the celebration of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, elaborate lighting arrangements have been made in various malls, restaurants, hotels, markets and government buildings in the city. Besides, all major squares, rotaries, dividers, bridges and other places have also been decked up by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Rajwada Udyan, Ahilya Mata Statue, Pipalyahana Bridge, Shastri Bridge, Municipal Headquarters, Nehru Stadium, AICTE, Sarvate Bus Stand, Krishnapura Chhatri, Devi Ahilya Udyan Rajwada, Laxmi Mata Chauraha, Bada Ganpati Chauraha, Subhas Chandra Bose Statue, Palasia, you name the place that decked up with attractive lighting. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had requested various businesses, social, educational, school, college and market associations in the city to celebrate with the event of January 22, along with placing the sculpture of Lord Ram and replica of Ram Mandir in their institutions.

As per the Mayor's request, city's malls, restaurants, hotels, schools, colleges, markets and other commercial institutions have decorated their premises with attractive lighting and are planning special celebrations and worship in their establishments on January 22.

City turns into ‘canvas of celebration’ on eve of Ram Temple inauguration

Amidst symphony of saffron hues, the city has transformed into a canvas of celebration, adorned with twinkling lights, buoyant balloons, fluttering flags and artful cutouts. The rhythmic echoes of drums and soulful resonance of bhajans reverberate across the cityscape, marking festivities in honour of Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

The city's jubilation knows no bounds, unfolding in diverse forms. From spirited rallies to communal gatherings within societies, the celebration reverberates through various corners. As part of the three-day celebration at Shri Shri Vidyadham till January 22, Hanuman Chalisa was recited 1100 times on Sunday and Deepotsav will be celebrated on Monday.

On Tuesday there will be Govardhan Utsav, Gomata Puja, Shringar and Aarti. In another celebration, ISKCON temple authorities took out a procession in the city on Sunday, where a 51-feet high chariot was decorated with Ram Darbar. The idols of Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman came from Vrindavan. Along with this, at Sridas Hanuman Bagichi, Shri Ram Raksha Stotra and Sunderkand recitation will be held on Monday at 7.30 am. Priest Devendra Tiwari said, ‘There will be mass Hanuman Chalisa recitation from 4 pm. The temple will be lit with 51k lamps.

The cloth traders took out a Palki Yatra, chanting the name of Lord Ram. The market is adorned with saffron flags and lights. At Mahaprachanda Hanuman Temple, a prabhat pheri was taken out in the morning. A three-day long Prabhu Shri Ram Avtaran Mahotsav is scheduled at MOG Lines. Residents participated in it carrying saffron flags and pictures of Lord Ram. The procession passed through many areas including Mali Mohalla and reached the Ashram. Numerous programmes grace the city's agenda, ranging from vibrant processions to sacred Ramayan recitals and an array of other religious activities.